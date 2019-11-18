Man accused of raping drunk girl at Dingli cliffs

A man has been accused of raping a drunk girl at Dingli cliffs after meeting her at a party.

32-year-old Jozsef Laszlo Kota from Hungary appeared in the dock before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, accused by Inspector Stacy Attard of the rape of a person who was unable to resist and committing non-consensual sexual acts.

Laszlo Kota was also charged with dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drink or drugs and having the incorrect address on his identity documents.

The alleged sexual assault took place during the night between Friday and Saturday in Panoramika Street, Dingli, near Dingli cliffs, after the two met at a party.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia requested bail.

Over the weekend the police had issued a photo of the accused asking the public for help to locate him.

Prosecuting police Inspector Stacy Attard said the attack had left the Maltese victim “incontinent with fear,” in her objections to bail.

Debono argued that the accused did not even know the victim, much less intend to approach or intimidate her. “He got to know her on that night, he doesn’t know where she lives,” said the lawyer.

“We should not discriminate because he is a foreigner. He’s been in Malta for almost four years,” Debono argued.

The Court, however, noting that the prime witness was still to testify, rejected bail until she could explain her version of events in the next sitting.

The accused was remanded in custody.