Wife repeatedly attacked with hammer 'unable to recall' incident

A woman who was grievously injured and nearly killed when her husband hit her several times in the head with a hammer was unable to recall details of the incident in court today.

This as the man charged, last week, with the hammer attack was released on bail.

The 61-year-old man from Mellieha had been remanded in custody since his arraignment on November 13 after he pleaded not guilty to the brutal assault.

The victim, who is also 61, had suffered multiple hammer blows to her head and face during the attack which took place at her home. She had been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but her condition had improved enough in recent days for her to testify.

The woman took the witness stand this morning, but told the court that she could recall nothing of the attack as a result of the injuries she suffered. She had cooked for him, went to bed and woke up in hospital, she said.

Last week prosecuting police inspector Clayton Camilleri had told the court that the accused had admitted to responsibility for his wife’s injuries during his interrogation.

During today's sitting, defence lawyer Lennox Vella made another request for bail, his initial effort during the man's arraignment having had been turned down.

This time the court upheld the request, magistrate Gabriella Vella releasing the accused from arrest against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. A protection order had already been issued during the man’s first court appearance.

