Caruana Galizia murder: Keith Schembri's Castille office only searched 10 days after his arrest

Keith Schembri's office in Castille was only searched by the police 10 days after the former chief of staff had been arrested and interrogated for 50 hours.

The revelation comes from court testimony given by Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Arnaud was being cross-examined today by the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of commissioning the murder. The compilation of evidence against Fenech continued today.

The court heard Arnaud testify that when Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of the Prime Minister, was arrested, his office in Castille was not sealed by the police.

Arnaud told the court that Schembri's office at the Office of the Prime Minister was searched on 5 December, 10 days after he was arrested and released. Schembri had already resigned his public post by then and the police relied on Schembri's successor, Mark Farrugia's claim, that the office was closed and nobody was allowed to enter the moment Schembri was arrested.

Under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing for the Caruana Galizia family, Arnaud said that the police had asked Schembri for his cloud and email passwords but these were not given because of sensitive work information.

Schembri told police that he lost his phone and Arnaud confirmed in court today that the police have asked for technical data to be able to locate the last known whereabouts of the phone.

In today's sitting, Magistrate Rachel Montebello denied Yorgen Fenech bail. The Tumas Group shareholder will be spending Christmas and the New Year in jail. The case against him will continue on 30 January.

The magistrate ruled that the court was not satisfied justice would be served if bail is granted, given that multiple investigations were ongoing.

During today's session the court heard how police found €7,000 in cash on Fenech's boat when he was arrested last month.

In the previous sitting

In the last sitting, the court heard lead inspector Keith Arnaud testify how Fenech had discussed an escape plan to Tunisia with his brother Franco, and uncle Ray Fenech.

The evidence came from messages found on Fenech’s mobile phone and the statements given to the police by the accused’s personal doctor, Adrian Vella.

The court also heard in the last sitting that when the police arrested Keith Schembri, he informed them that he had lost his phone. Arnaud said the police were still trying to locate Schembri’s mobile phone as he confirmed that the former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat is being investigated over homicide, tampering with evidence and other crimes.

Middleman Melvin Theuma has been granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder.

The case is being heard in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello. The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the state advocate.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Andrew Borg Cardona and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.