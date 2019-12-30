Man fined for failing to declare cash on arrival in Malta
Visitor to Malta fined over €5,200 after failing to declare €11,100 on arrival at Malta airport
An Indian national from Spain has been fined for failing to declare a substantial quantity of cash he had on him when arriving in Malta.
Gurvinder Singh, 29, was charged with not declaring the €11,100 he was travelling with after landing in Malta on a flight from Barcelona, Spain last Sunday.
According to the law, any amount over €10,000 has to be declared at airport Customs.
The court, finding Singh guilty, fined him €5,275 and confiscated the €11,100.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided.
