[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Police Commissioner and his predecessors to testify

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today with more witnesses testifying.

It is looking into, among other things, whether the State did enough to prevent the murder and protect the journalist.

In the last sitting, held on December 27, the Board heard how Keith Schembri had tried to associate Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder with fuel smuggling by feeding misinformation to the media despite being privy to investigations, Paul Caruana Galizia said.

Previous sittings heard Caruana Galizia family members describe the harassment they had been subjected too and how, after the 2013 election and following the Panama Papers revelations in 2016, the threats against Caruana Galizia had intensified.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.