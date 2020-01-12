menu

Man seriously injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing

The man was stabbed by two individuals who immediately fled the scene

karl_azzopardi
12 January 2020, 9:18am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 45-year-old Bulgarian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after getting stabbed by two unidentified men who fled the scene.

The stabbing happened in Triq l-Erba Mwiezeb, St Paul’s Bay.

The police were called to Triq Toni Bajada in St Paul’s Bay at around 0.30 am on Sunday morning, where they found the injured man on-site.

A medical team was called to the scene, which took the Bulgarian man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
