Man seriously injured after St Paul’s Bay stabbing

A 45-year-old Bulgarian man who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after getting stabbed by two unidentified men who fled the scene.

The stabbing happened in Triq l-Erba Mwiezeb, St Paul’s Bay.

The police were called to Triq Toni Bajada in St Paul’s Bay at around 0.30 am on Sunday morning, where they found the injured man on-site.

A medical team was called to the scene, which took the Bulgarian man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.