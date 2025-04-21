Neutrality highly valued by both PN and PL voters

Malta’s neutrality, which precludes the use of the country as a military base, is highly valued across all demographics of voters, a MaltaToday survey reveals.

Respondents were asked to rate the importance they give to Malta remaining constitutionally neutral on a scale from 0 (not important at all) to 10 (very important).

In a sign that neutrality is deeply cherished, Maltese respondents rate the importance of retaining the country’s neutral status at an average of 9.1.

Moreover, neutrality is highly valued by both PN and PL voters. While current PN voters rate its importance at an average of 8.4, PL voters give it a higher rating of 9.6. Neutrality is also highly rated by non-voters (9.3).

It is marginally more appreciated by women (9.3), those aged 36 to 50 (9.3), and respondents with a primary level of education (9.6). It is slightly less valued by men (8.9), those aged 16 to 35 (8.8), and respondents with a tertiary education (8.6).

Overall, less than 4% of respondents give the importance of neutrality a rating of 4 or less. This percentage rises to 6% among the tertiary-educated.

The survey suggests that Malta’s neutrality is etched into the national psyche in a rare display of national consensus that overrides partisan divides.

Majority favour increased defence spending

However, despite rating neutrality highly, the Maltese are divided on whether both Malta and the EU should increase their defence spending.

This indicates that voters distinguish between remaining constitutionally neutral and addressing Malta’s and the EU’s defence needs amidst mounting threats – two issues that are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

The survey shows that an absolute majority of 53% agree that the EU should increase its defence spending, while 28.4% disagree and 18.5% are undecided. Additionally, 50.2% agree that Malta itself should increase its defence spending, compared to 35.9% who disagree and 14% who are undecided.

But a clear divergence emerges between Labour voters and other voters on this issue. While a majority of non-voters and PN voters support increased defence spending, a majority of PL voters are opposed.

This could reflect the historical sensitivities of Labour voters as well as recent controversy related to the EU’s rearmament agenda, and the Prime Minister’s greater emphasis on neutrality after he had rattled traditional Labour voters by first calling for a public discussion on whether the neutrality clauses in the Constitution adequately serves Malta’s defence needs in the face of present and future conflicts.

The survey shows that while 50.4% of PL voters oppose increased defence spending by Malta, an absolute majority of PN voters (69%) and a relative majority of non-voters (48%) are in favour.

As for increased EU defence spending, two-thirds of PN voters and 53.6% of non-voters agree, compared to just 33.2% of PL voters.

Agreement with higher defence spending by both Malta (58.3%) and the EU (65.9%) is strongest among respondents with tertiary education. Younger respondents aged 16 to 35 are also more favourable to increased defence spending (61%), as opposed to pensioners (43%).