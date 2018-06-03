Trust gap widens as Muscat recovers lost ground

Joseph Muscat has restored his stratospheric lead on Opposition leader Adrian Delia with the latest MaltaToday trust barometer putting the Prime Minister 29 points ahead.

Muscat’s trust rating now stands at 52.6%, up four points since last month’s survey when the Prime Minister had registered a decline of four points over March.

The Prime Minister’s trust rating outstrips Delia’s across all age groups, all regions, all educational levels and among both males and females.

The Nationalist Party leader sees his trust rating slip to 23.5%, a loss of almost four points since the last trust barometer in May.

Delia’s trust rating had been on an incline since the start of the year as the PN leader appeared to gain some of the lost ground among those who voted PN in the last election. He had a seven-point upswing last month, although he still trailed Muscat by 21 points.

But the latest result is a setback for Delia in what is an already very difficult feat to chip away at Muscat’s dominance.

Read the full survey on the MaltaToday digital edition on Sunday.