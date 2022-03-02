PN pledges 15 days paternity leave, eight weeks parental leave

PN pledges that in government it would raise the paternity leave to 15 days and pay eight weeks parental leave to both parents.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Opposition and PN leader Bernard Grech remembered the memory of Rita Ellul, the latest femicide victim in Malta. Ellul's partner has been charged with homicide, but has pleaded not guilty.

"Legislation to combat violence on women is important but we also need a shift in mentality on how society treats women. Authorities and police have a duty to take reports seriously and safeguard the security of individuals," Grech said.

Grech said the party is conscious the family dynamic has changed and that burdens have increased on families to keep up with family and home responsibilities.

“In current circumstances it has become very difficult for families to strike a good balance between work and family,” Grech said. PN's pledges for working families are as follows: