PN pledges 15 days paternity leave, eight weeks parental leave
PN leader Bernard Grech announces measures that provide a work life balance for working parents
PN pledges that in government it would raise the paternity leave to 15 days and pay eight weeks parental leave to both parents.
In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Opposition and PN leader Bernard Grech remembered the memory of Rita Ellul, the latest femicide victim in Malta. Ellul's partner has been charged with homicide, but has pleaded not guilty.
"Legislation to combat violence on women is important but we also need a shift in mentality on how society treats women. Authorities and police have a duty to take reports seriously and safeguard the security of individuals," Grech said.
Grech said the party is conscious the family dynamic has changed and that burdens have increased on families to keep up with family and home responsibilities.
“In current circumstances it has become very difficult for families to strike a good balance between work and family,” Grech said. PN's pledges for working families are as follows:
Extend paternity leave from one day to 15 days, paid in full by the Government, subject to a fixed maximum. This leave would not be transferrable onto the mother
Eight weeks of parental leave to each parent, paid by Government and subject to a set maximum. This parental leave must be taken before the child is eight years old
Self-employed parents get the same maternity, parental and paternity leave under same conditions as employed parents
Create a financial support scheme for nanny or child-minding services with children for working and self-employed persons, as a subsidy or tax rebate of 50% of cost
Parental sick leave may be used in the event of child sickness or in case of an accident requiring their presence
A subsidy or tax rebate for help with housework, applicable for working parents with children under 12 or with disabilities
Give workers the right to request temporary flexibility, in agreement with the employer. Employers would be obliged to consider these requests and provide a written justification in case of rejection
Allow all employees (not just parents) to request to work from home a number of days a week, as agreed with their employer. Employers would be obliged to consider these requests and provide a written justification in case of rejection
Rebates to employers who invest in ergonomic furniture for workers who work both from the office and from home.
Protecting pregnant mothers in the workplace