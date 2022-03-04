Claudio Grech praises PN leader: 'Party is in good hands with Bernard Grech'

Claudio Grech has fished out the 'strong hands' reference from the Nationalist Party's 2008 election playbook, only this time he said the party is "in good hands" with Bernard Grech at the helm.

Claudio Grech will not be contesting the 26 March general election but is acting as an advisor on the PN manifesto he helped draw up.

Outlining the PN's economic vision at a business breakfast for stakeholders on Friday morning, Claudio Grech told guests the manifesto was "a clear demonstration" that the party is there for everyone. "The Nationalist Party is in good hands with Bernard Grech, a politician with conscience and humanity," he said.

In the 2008 election, the PN had asked voters to trust Lawrence Gonzi's 'strong pair of hands' to steer the economy at a time of looming global turmoil. The financial crisis hit the world later that year.

Claudio Grech highlighted the PN leader's "humanity", something Bernard Grech has been displaying during his public appearances when he mentions personal accidents that shaped his life.

But Claudio Grech's main focus was the central theme of the PN's manifesto, which is the adoption of economic, social and governance criteria that will determine eligibility for schemes, tax cuts and support.

‘ESG is the way forward’

Claudio Grech said that ESG is the way forward and will lead to radical change in culture because it will ensure more responsibility by companies.

Government's role will be to incentivise businesses to grow and the PN will set up a €1 billion fund to create what are being termed as 10 new sectors that include the metaverse, e-sports and video game development.

He said previous PN administrations had created several new industries, including the maritime, pharmaceuticals, and tourism sectors that attracted huge investments that continue to be enjoyed until today.

Grech said he believed that technology was the key to strengthening the country's economy. Improved productivity would lead to better wages, he said.

Claudio Grech also spoke about how tribalism has created big problems and divisions in the country. He said a Nationalist government would try to eliminate the damage caused by this.

Improving quality of life

PN leader Bernard Grech said he not only wants to improve the economic wellbeing of the country but also the quality of life of families.

Bernard Grech said that during the upcoming general election, the decision people make should be based on ensuring that everyone lives a dignified life and feels safe in their own country.

He said that a country could not move forward when individuals lag behind. To this effect, Grech said the party was proposing a €40 million fund to address the spiralling cost of living problem.

The PN leader said that Malta needed serious leadership that put national interest and the common good at the forefront.

Grech highlighted the importance of getting Malta off the grey list as soon as possible and the party’s plan to create 10 new economic sectors that will create more jobs and strengthen the economy.

He added that the environment needed to be at the centre of the conversation – citing the PN’s proposal to transform White Rocks into ODZ land.

"We have put forward a strong electoral programme that will continue to welcome everyone's ideas... with you; we want to give the best quality of life to the people. An electoral programme that belongs to all of us, a programme put together for the good of the Maltese and Gozitan people.”

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Grech said that it was a travesty that innocent people continue to suffer, criticising the Prime Minister's failure to take timely action because "he only pays attention to money".