Grech rallies for undecided voters: 'Read our manifesto'

PN leader Bernard Grech urged undecided voters to read the PN’s electoral manifesto, saying that their vote was key to a better future for Malta.

The plea came as Grech addressed a large rally of supporters in Naxxar on Sunday.

During his two-hour address, Grech made ample reference to the PN’s electoral manifesto and the fact that the governing Labour party was yet to publish one of its own.

He said his vision for Malta went beyond the next five years and stretched “at least to 2030.” PN governments had always given fruit beyond five years, he said. “If you work in pharmaceuticals, financial services, tourism… you are benefiting from things brought to you by the PN.”

Grech emphasised the PN’s vision for education, as he addressed Sunday’s rally. He said his proposals weren’t “just the gimmicks thrown out every day by the other side.”

“We are and always have been the party of education…we are the party for educators, for students,” he said.

He pummelled Labour’s pledge to remove homework, saying one cannot patch things up with temporary measures.

“This was par for the course for a Prime Minister who called elections without being prepared for them,” Grech said, to loud cheers and applause.

Addressing the attendees at the rally directly, he said “every passing day, you are telling us that yes, we can be the alternative that this country needs.”

“Robert Abela had no electoral program and no vision”, Grech said, as the crowd booed Abela’s name.

“He’s been Prime Minister for two years, but he was and still is the one who has no solutions…who runs away. As soon as the prices started rising he told you ‘what do you want me to do?’ If he doesn’t know what to do, the PN does,” Grech said as the crowd applauded.

“He’s asking you to give him his first mandate. Like the past two years were a rehearsal. In politics, you don’t have rehearsals.”

Abela was indecisive, Grech said. “First he doesn’t decide then has to give in to the pressure of the public. Like he did with Marsascala, civil society but above all he gave in to the pressure of the PN!”

The PN leader stressed that Labour had no proposals yet, predicting that Labour supporters still had to wait another five days before their party would present its proposals, and saying he expected much fanfare from Labour when this finally happened. “What is important to them is to put up a nice facade. But when facing international pressure, you don’t need a facade, you need politics with vision with solutions.”

Grech insisted that Labour was afraid and had no vision as to where to go from here, accusing Labour of becoming the “no” party.

“They fear criticism like he [Abela] fears journalism. What do they have left? Lies, attacks and negativity. They have become a negative party. They have become the party of ‘no.’ To everything we propose they say ‘no, this cannot be done’. For us, yes, it is true that together, everything is possible.”

He warned that Abela had not learned any lessons from the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. “Robert Abela is not only indecisive, he is fearful, running away from journalists. But not only this. Robert Abela is dangerous. In the same legislature that a Maltese journalist was murdered, he attacks another journalist.”

Grech highlighted that it looked like Abela was doing his best avoiding head to head debates with him, repeatedly turning down offers from TV stations and preferring to preach to the choir on his party’s media.

“We believe in journalism, we believe in liberty, we believe in the free word,” Grech said. “What are you running from? You can run but you cannot hide!”

“I tell you, Robert Abela, that you have an obligation to the people and an obligation to the truth.”

FATF progress

Grech said it was good to hear Malta made progress on the FATF front. “But God forbid we made no progress. First you put us on the greylist and then you expect to do nothing?”

Grech also repeated his pledge to take Malta off the greylist within 3 months of being elected.

“Malta must show the world that it is not corrupt and doesn’t deserve to be greylisted, but in the meantime the damage is being done. We cannot wait. We need a real diplomatic corps.”

Not anti-Russian

Grech said he would continue to show his solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and pointed out out that he had been the first to demand Malta stop selling passports to Russians. “But Robert Abela took too long to decide… once again someone else took the decision for you. Stop dithering in front of the national interest. This nation needs decisive leaders.”

“The PN has bled for freedom. These are our European brothers and sisters, we must be with them in their hour of need. We support Ukraine’s application to join the EU. Together we are stronger.”

Grech denied Labour’s suggestions that he was “anti-Russian,” appearing to pledge support to those who had already purchased Maltese citizenship. “They are part of us. I am not going to let you [Abela] lie, those who have become citizens of this country, we will continue to work with them.”

Stressing the importance of education

Grech pledged to continue to build and invest in education. “Now we have to invest in educators, not just teachers, or LSEs or guidance teachers, SMTs, but also librarians, staff and all those who are part of the important chain that is education. Lecturers, researchers would also receive better pay, but also family and life benefits.”

“I will not give you €28,000 a month, that is for others, the thieves. I will give you a decent pay for all your hard work,” Grech said, promising to see to it that respect for educators is cultivated. “

Front liners, ex- Air Malta pilots

“Front liners and pilots who were fired by this government, we haven’t forgotten you. We want to show you how much we value you… Everyone has value and we want to be shoulder to shoulder with you all.”

Grech promised a €300 grant for parents of children under 18, along with a 25% increase in stipends. “We have a vision for our children. Yes, they will copy us, keep it coming,” he challenged Labour.

Plea to Labour voters

To those who voted Labour in the last election, Grech said he would continue to respect them, even if they vote for Labour again. “But I have an obligation to try and convince you. I understand that your heart might hurt, but now is the time to put emotion aside and decide what is best for your children and your family.”

The polling gap between the parties was leading to arrogance, Grech said. “We come before you with humility and although we aren't perfect we want to continue increasing wealth and distributing it fairly.

“Not all politicians are there solely to fatten their wallets. Even in the Labour party, but I can assure you that all those who put their name under the PN ballot want only to serve you and your country and not to serve themselves.”

Grech also appealed to first time voters and those who did not want to vote.

“Your vote is too precious to not use it.” He invited those who were undecided to look at the PN electoral manifesto. “Your vote is the key to a better future for all Maltese and Gozitans. You can make this possible. You can be with me. I am with you for Malta and the Maltese,” he concluded.