Updated | Cassola claims IM hatching plans for Burmarrad road cutting through fields

Updated at 2:15 pm with Infrastructure Malta reaction

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has claimed Malta’s roads agency wants to build a new road from the St Paul’s Bay roundabout outside Burmarrad, crossing into the fields behind the Kiabi complex.

Cassola said an Infrastructure Malta whistleblower had revealed to him plans for a new road starting from the Erba’ Mwieżeb roundabout, going all the way behind Kiabi complex, and ending at Burmarrad football ground, next to Piscopo Gardens.

“The scheming CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Frederick Azzopardi, is preparing a nice surprise for Burmarrad residents... after the elections are over,” Cassola said. “Basically, this is another Central Link screw-up in miniature.”

Cassola said the new road would destroy fertile arable land and unspoilt countryside, that amount to various tumoli of agricultural land. “This part is also the only open space they have for some exercise in the fresh air. The area has already a very busy main road and the coast road. Residents do not need another road.”

The St Paul’s Bay local council has said it is not informed of the exact plans.

“It is important that environmental NGOs and civil society resist this destruction of agricultural open spaces, which will not only bring about an increase in car traffic in the area but also a deterioration in air quality, which will be detrimental to the residents’ health.”

Infrastructure Malta reaction

Reacting to Cassola’s statement, the Infrastructure Malta denied the allegations, calling it an “outright lie”.

“The agency states that since its establishment in 2018, it has never considered, designed or planned any new bypass road in Burmarrad and its surroundings, as alleged in Prof. Cassola’s statement,” it said. “The alleged road as described by Prof. Cassola does not feature in the area’s current local plan and no request or proposal for its planning or construction has ever been presented to Infrastructure Malta.”

It said the road, as describe by Cassola, “is not sustainable from a traffic management and an environmental point of view.”

“Had it actually been proposed to the agency, it would have turned it down outright,” it said.

The agency said that after the independent candidate’s statement, it researched past plans and identified a 1988 plan for Burmarrad in which a road similar to the one described was being considered by previous administrations.

“The indicated road did not subsequently feature in the 2006 North West Local Plan, confirming that this proposal dating back 33 years was dropped over a decade ago,” it said. “Cassola is basing his unfounded allegations on a 1988 proposal which never got off the ground.”