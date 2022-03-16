Labour keeps shedding votes but Abela’s trust rating remains unchanged

The gap between the Labour and Nationalist parties has continued to narrow marginally over the past 24 hours and now stands at 7.8 points, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Tuesday 15 March showed support for the PL running at 52.9%, while the PN scored 45.1%. Third parties collectively registered 2% of the vote.

The gap stood at 24,101 votes, a decline of 596 votes on the previous day. However, all changes remain well within the margin of error of 2.2% on a sample base of 2,033 respondents.

Bernard Grech’s trust rating improved by 0.1 points to 30.4%, while Robert Abela’s trust has remained the same at 43.8%.

This is the fourth week of the electoral campaign and MaltaToday’s survey continues to project a lower share of valid votes cast than the 2017 general election.

According to the survey, the share of valid votes stood at 86.5%, regaining 0.1 points over the previous data set from Monday.

The share of valid votes is the basis on which a general election is determined and in 2017 this stood at 90.9% of eligible voters.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples. Results from the last polling day on Friday will be published in the print edition on Sunday.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.