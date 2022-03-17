Election Playbook: Getting an ABBA-ortion

Send 'START' to +356 79006845

Debated breath: In a third debate, Robert Abela and Bernard Grech were grilled by the Malta Chamber of Commerce to see if their priorities align with that of the business lobby. It wasn’t a debate that would have swayed opinion – but having said that, there haven’t been any such swaying moments throughout the campaign. Nonetheless, many watched these debates eagerly. These were the first instances where Abela and Grech could battle it out as equals. Abela always shunned debates, while Grech is a known Xarabank pundit. Both threw punches, and while Abela seemed the more energetic one in today’s debate, Grech was far more subdued.

ABBA-ortion: Malta’s newest ‘church party’ has long accused the two big parties of secretly trying to introduce abortion, but ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff now filed a police compliant demanding criminal investigation against Doctors for Choice and Women’s Rights Foundation because of their work in “pushing abortion”. He went so far as to state that, if ABBA candidates make it to Parliament, the party will present a Private Member’s Bill to enshrine “protection of life” in the Constitution. The Nationalist Party always insists that it will protect life from conception to death, and even came out in strong opposition against a bill to decriminalise abortion tabled by independent MP Marlene Farrugia. But the Labour Party has kept the door open for debate, but never really committed itself to a stance on the issue.

Cheques and gimmicks: Robert Abela announced that the COVID wage supplement scheme will be extended throughout April, and did not rule out a further extension for the following months. Apart from this, he also insisted that the tax refund cheques being distributed this week were not an electoral gimmick, emphasising that they have been a commonplace measure throughout Labour’s administration. During today’s debate Grech took him to task on this measure, specifically the timing of it. He deemed it clientelism at its best, and far from good governance.

Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime: Malta’s business lobby hasn’t taken to kindly to the Labour Party’s intention on exploring mandatory union membership. The MEA, Malta Chamber and Chamber of SMEs want Labour to scrap the proposal entirely, calling it “regressive and undemocratic”. MEA director-general Joe Farrugia noting that union membership rates were on the decline in the Western world, while countries like China and Iran have enforced such rules. Having said that, listening to employers about the drawbacks of mandatory union membership is like listening to a McDonald’s CEO preach about the dangers of salad. There are valid concerns on the right to free association in this proposal, but maybe business lobbies aren’t the right entities to listen to in this case.

Birds of a feather: BirdLife Malta condemned the two big parties for trying to appease hunters and trappers for their votes, all while risking that Malta be taken to the European Court of Justice. The European Commission already referred Malta to the European Union Court of Justice for authorising the trapping of finches for research purposes. But BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that political parties’ attempts to ingratiate themselves with the hunting lobby is being done to the detriment of the common good. Indeed Malta’s ministers for the environment and hunting, respectively Aaron Farrugia and Clint Camilleri, have been officially endorsed by Maltese hunting federation FKNK. And Bernard Grech stated loud and clear that he wants hunters and trappers to continue practicing their hobby. To add insult to injury, the ORNIS committee has recommended lifting the turtle-dove spring hunting moratorium throughout April.

Early voting: The Electoral Commission reminded voters who opted to vote early this Saturday, due to being abroad or hospitalised, that they may personally call at the Office of the Electoral Commission at the Naxxar Counting Hall Complex to effect the necessary sworn statement. The available hours are Thursday 17th March from 8am till 2pm and 3pm till 8pm, and Friday 18th March from 8am till noon. Applicants must bring their ID card. The Commission also published the details of persons selected to act as Assistant Electoral Commissioners or Polling Place Officers in the Government Gazette of 10 March 2022.

What's happening today?: The Labour Party is holding an event in St Paul's Bay at 6:30pm and a youth gathering in Bormla at 8pm. The Nationalist Party will be in Naxxar at 9am, Fgura at 5:15pm, and Mqabba at 6pm.