[LIVE] Labour claims third consecutive victory with historic landslide despite lowest turnout in post-war elections

Malta will today elect a new administration in an election that has yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017

matthew_vella
Last updated on 27 March 2022, 3:41pm
by Matthew Vella
17:52 Breaking: PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo tweeted to Robert Abela asking her to “Please help” the Nationalist Party. This is a clear snub to Bernard Grech, who has given indication that he wants to contest the coming PN leadership race. It’s worth mentioning that Arrigo and fellow deputy leader David Agius were notable by their absence in the counting hall today.
 Nicole Meilak
17:07 Independent candidate Arnold Cassola gave a brief statement to the media on his performance in the election so far. On the two districts he’s contesting he’s won over 2% of the vote share, although several boxes are yet to be counted. He added that both parties lost votes in absolute terms, with Labour supporters in particular reaching out to him in this election.

”This was the first time I’ve had Labour supporters telling me they’d consider voting for me,” he said. Nicole Meilak
16:57 So there you go... speech over: humility, higher stands, and intolerance for arrogance are the keywords that will be marking the Abela administration, going by the short speech of the Labour leader. Matthew Vella
16:56 “We want to address the country’s new priorities: quality of life, opportunity for all, and a more beautiful Malta. Let’s turn those 1,000 proposals in 1,000 gains.” Matthew Vella
16:55 “To those who were sceptical of giving us their trust... we want to convince you, with our humility... I will not tolerate any arrogance from anyone.” Matthew Vella
16:54 “The country also needs those who did not vote and who voted for the Nationalist Party. Let’s keep working together in the spirit of national unity.” Matthew Vella
16:53 “We had five years of results and challenges... humility will be what characterises us. I will insist on humility with anyone who is part of this administration. We are here for you, and not you for us...” Matthew Vella
16:52 “We need to redeem the trust you have placed in us with much humility and work for you.” Matthew Vella
16:51 Robert Abela is addressing Labour supporters at the Mile End headquarters in Hamrun. Matthew Vella
16:18 We have some very preliminary and unofficial data from first counts, but at 33% of the count, so the process is still ongoing. Again, this data is unofficial, but we are seeing the following make good shows as frontrunners:
(1) Mario De Marco, (2) and (3) Stephen Spiteri, (4) Mark Anthony Sammut, (5) and (11) Bernard Grech, (6) Jerome Caruana Cilia, (7) Adrian Delia, (8) Beppe Fenech Adami, (9) and (10) Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo in both districts, (12) Ivan Castillo, and (13) Alex Borg. Matthew Vella
16:10 First reaction from the PN’s head of strategy Chris Peregin...

 Matthew Vella
15:38 Bernard Grech’s first comments to the press: “We certainly need elections that are free of vote-baiting gimmicks such as the pay-out of cheques... the country certainly needs a stronger PN more than ever.”
Grech said he respected the people’s decision, but alleged that Labour had used corrupt practices to win the election. “I think the authorities should investigate. No country in the world has a prime minister who sends out cheques to the people a week before the election,” Grech said, referring to the distribution of COVID relief cheques and tax refunds in mid-March.”
Grech admitted that the PN had also suffered a protest vote of sorts, but added that the absence of 50,000 electors from the election signified “a clear detachment of the public from politics”.
“I will be the voice of all those who gave the party their trust, as well of those who did not participate in the election... I will keep on working to bring more people closer to the party, and I will include those people who have not been elected.” Matthew Vella
15:28 Bernard Grech is giving more comments in the counting hall. Watch below.

 Nicole Meilak
15:27 Meanwhile, Labour is projecting a 41,000 vote majority - according to its own media station. ONE is reporting the landslide projection on its TV station. This would be Labour's largest victory in recent years, with an almost 56% majority. Nicole Meilak
15:24 Earlier today Joseph Muscat gave brief comments to Labour's Talk.mt. He seems to have posted his full electoral salutation on Facebook, saying the PN needs to revamp itself while government needs to remain humble.
 Nicole Meilak
15:03 Bernard Grech has made it a point to be at the counting hall in this most trying of hours, greeting most of the PN activists and also Labour activists inside the counting hall. Matthew Vella
14:56 Bernard Grech is making the rounds all around the counting hall. He greeted members of the press inside the press room, greeting this journalist with quite the quip: "Awguri... may you get five more years of interviews," in a witty reference to Robert Abela's refusal to accept to be individually interviewed by the press. Matthew Vella
14:46 The air is heavy inside the PN quarters at the counting hall in Naxxar. Bernard Grech is being greeted by well-wishers and activists with respectful silence, as the leader shakes their hands or hugs them. Quite morose. Matthew Vella
14:41 Bernard Grech is about to enter the Naxxar counting hall. Stay tuned, or watch it live on Facebook.

 Matthew Vella
14:13 On Instagram, Joseph Muscat celebrates from home with his two daughters. "Malta has spoken again," he says.

Muscat was himself at the helm of the Labour Party at their last landslide victory in 2017. He stepped down in 2019 after his own chief of staff Keith Schembri stepped down. Schembri resigned when Yorgen Fenech was arrested on suspicion of having masterminded Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.
 Nicole Meilak

Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%.

Election day yesterday brought to an end a short 33-day campaign with well over 340,552 voters eligible to cast their votes on Saturday.

Official turnout figures until 2pm showed that 44.8% of the electorate had voted, a decline of eight points over the 2017 election.

The campaign is fought mostly between the Labour Party, led by Prime Robert Abela, and the Nationalist Party, led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela took over as PM after winning a party leadership battle with deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, after the disgraced exit of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech.

Grech was himself the winner of a party leadership contest with predecessor Adrian Delia, who suffered a backbench rebellion in mid-2020. Delia, a backbench MP, is contesting on the eighth district

With 355,025 registered voters, a total of 14,473 voting documents remained uncollected – 4.1% of all eligible votes – almost double that of the 2.4% registered in 2017, and 2% in 2013.

 

After the boxes are sealed and taken to the Naxxar counting hall, the counting staff will start the rigorous exercise of turning the ballot sheets face down.

Voting closed at 10pm, with ballot boxes taken to the Naxxar counting hall, for ballot reconciliation.

Due to the new electronic counting system for votes, the unofficial winning party will be declared at around 10am, but candidates elected on each district will no longer be known - the traditional pigeonhole system will no longer be used.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
