Prime Minister ‘incorrect’ to use Castille to enter Labour stage – Peter Agius

Joseph Muscat’s use of the prime minister’s office to enter the stage during the Labour Party meeting signalled “lack of respect” to the country’s institutions, Peter Agius said.

The PN MEP candidate was critical of Muscat’s use of Auberge de Castille as part of the PL’s Workers’ Day mass meeting.

“Maybe the honourable prime minister forgot that Castille is everyone’s office and not the property of the Labour Party,” Agius said in a Facebook post.

The PN MEP candidate said the Prime Minister’s action showed that he did not distinguish between the government and the party.

“This is incorrect behaviour that does not respect the institutions. Who does not respect the institutions cannot respect you,” Agius said, asking people to support the Nationalist Party and donate funds to it.

The PN is today collecting funds through a TV marathon.