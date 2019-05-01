menu

Prime Minister ‘incorrect’ to use Castille to enter Labour stage – Peter Agius

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius calls out Joseph Muscat for using the prime minister’s office to enter the stage at the Labour Party meeting in Castille Square

kurt_sansone
1 May 2019, 7:28pm
by Kurt Sansone
PN MEP candidate Peter Agius
PN MEP candidate Peter Agius

Joseph Muscat’s use of the prime minister’s office to enter the stage during the Labour Party meeting signalled “lack of respect” to the country’s institutions, Peter Agius said.

The PN MEP candidate was critical of Muscat’s use of Auberge de Castille as part of the PL’s Workers’ Day mass meeting.

“Maybe the honourable prime minister forgot that Castille is everyone’s office and not the property of the Labour Party,” Agius said in a Facebook post.

The PN MEP candidate said the Prime Minister’s action showed that he did not distinguish between the government and the party.

“This is incorrect behaviour that does not respect the institutions. Who does not respect the institutions cannot respect you,” Agius said, asking people to support the Nationalist Party and donate funds to it.

The PN is today collecting funds through a TV marathon.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Europe 2019
Prime Minister ‘incorrect’ to use Castille to enter Labour stage – Peter Agius
Europe 2019

Prime Minister ‘incorrect’ to use Castille to enter Labour stage – Peter Agius
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Adrian Delia slams government’s tax refund cheque as ‘populist gimmick’
Europe 2019

[WATCH] Adrian Delia slams government’s tax refund cheque as ‘populist gimmick’
Yannick Pace
Arnold Cassola wins ballot sheet logo battle
Europe 2019

Arnold Cassola wins ballot sheet logo battle
Kurt Sansone
PN will not close doors to foreign workers but plan is needed - Karl Gouder
Europe 2019

PN will not close doors to foreign workers but plan is needed - Karl Gouder
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.