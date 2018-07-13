[WATCH] Brussels plays down Juncker's drink problem, claims EU boss suffered sciatica attack

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was experiencing a sciatic attack when he was seen losing his balance ahead of the NATO summit gala dinner, a spokesperson said.

“The President, on Wednesday night, suffered a particularly painful attack of sciatica accompanied by cramps,” the spokesperson said, adding that Junker had publicly stated in the past that sciatica affects his ability to walk. “This was unfortunately the case on Wednesday night," the spokesperson said during the midday briefing.

Junker was seen stumbling during a show before the dinner on Wednesday. President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko assisted him when he lost his balance as he was speaking to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During a press briefing on Friday, the spokesperson said that Juncker is taking medication for the condition.

Juncker, who is 63, said that he will not be running for a second term as Commission president.