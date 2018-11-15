[WATCH] Brexit remains a ‘lose-lose’ situation, Donald Tusk says

EU member states will be analysing the Brexit agreement hammered out by technocrats after it was approved by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet on Wednesday.

In his first reaction to the approval by UK ministers, EU Council President Donald Tusk said member states will now be evaluating the 500-page deal over the next 48 hours.

However, Tusk had no qualms about what Brexit would mean, describing it as a “lose-lose situation”.

“Our negotiations are only about damage control… As much as I am sad to see you [British friends] leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us,” Tusk said.

His words came as May faced growing dissent from all fronts in the UK and the daunting task of trying to get the deal approved in the House of Commons. Her coalition partner, the Northern Irish DUP, has said it will not support the deal.

Tusk said by the end of this week, the EU27 ambassadors will meet in order to share their assessment of the agreement.

“I hope that there will not be too many comments. They will also discuss the mandate for the Commission to finalise the joint political declaration about the future relations between the EU and the UK. The European ministers will be involved in this process,” Tusk said.

The European Commission intends to agree the declaration about the future with the UK by Tuesday.

A Brexit summit will take place on 25 November unless something extraordinary happens, Tusk added.

