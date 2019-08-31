Thousands expected to join protest against Boris Johnson’s parliament suspension

Thousands are expected to participate in disruptive protests across Britain on Saturday against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.

The organisers of the demonstration, which will take place in various towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales, are backing the use of civil disobedience to “resist the parliament shutdown”, and calling for “hundreds of thousands” to join in the protest.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced his intention to end the current session of parliament in September, suspending the House until 14 October, two weeks before Brexit.

The move was met with outrage since it would effectively limit the time for parliament to act ahead of the Article 50 deadline of 31 October. Critics harshly hit back at Johnson, accusing him of trying to circumvent the parliamentary democratic process by stopping MPs right to block a no-deal Brexit.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will be amongst the high-profile speakers at the demonstrations against Johnson’s plans, with protestors intending to amass outside the gates of Downing Street.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn lent his full support to the demonstrations, saying that “the public outrage at Boris Johnson shutting down democracy has been deafening.”

“People are right to take to the streets – and I encourage everyone to join the demonstrations in London and across the country tomorrow,” he said.

Protests will take place in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bristol, Glasgow and Swansea, with over 80 other planned demonstrations due to take place over the next week.

The protests are being organised by a number of groups, including Momentum, an organisation created to support Corbyn.