Miriam Dalli lays out direction for European Green Deal

Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has listed the three main pillars for the for the Socialists and Democrats Group’s position on the European Parliament’s resolution covering the European Green Deal.

Miriam Dalli, who is responsible for S&D’s political direction in regards to the European Green Deal, said the deal could make Europe the frontrunner in climate-friendly industries.

A statement by the Labour party said that following late night negotiations by the political groups, which ran into the early hours of Tuesday morning, the S&D Vice President came out stronger that the Green Deal is what can make Europe the frontrunner in climate-friendly industries.

Listing the three pillars upon which the transition can be carried out, Dalli said that participation, support and creation should be central to the Green Deal.

“Given the right financing and the right policies, this will be an opportunity to create new jobs in a new economic reality,” Miriam Dalli told the European Parliament in a plenary debate on the Just Transition Fund.

Amid growing and immediate concern on the impacts of climate change at home and worldwide, Dalli said that climate action should benefit the most vulnerable and support low-income households.

“Workers from carbon-intensive activities cannot be side-lined: the jobs of tomorrow will require different skills and we need to make sure that our current workforce adapts whilst the future workforce is prepared for these jobs,” she said.

An inclusive Just Transition should be based on the participation of affected workers and communities in planning and advancing climate action, according to Dalli.

“We need to be prepared to share best practices, to offer technical and knowledge assistance and to support job-intensive initiatives, such as the development of clean energy power plants, e-mobility, tourism and agricultural activities,” she said.