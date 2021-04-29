Malta ‘rule of law’ resolution sees landslide MEP approval with over 600 votes

A bitterly-fought resolution condemning the state of the rule of law in Malta passed through the European Parliament this morning in a landslide vote – with 635 votes in favour, 46 against and 12 abstentions.

The resolution, which had seen stiff opposition from Labour MEPs, sailed through this morning’s plenary session as had been expected, since it had already garnered the support of all political groups, even the Socialists and Democrats, at Committee stage last week.

PL MEPs Cyrus Engerer and Alex Agius Saliba had been particularly critical of the resolution, which, they claimed, was being spearheaded by Nationalist MEPs David Casa and Roberta Metsola and whose sole aim was to drag the government, and Malta in the process, through the mud.

Their complaints, however, appear to have fallen on deaf ears and support for their position was hard to be found, even among their own S&Ds, where their protestations appear to have found little support.

Apart from Malta’s four Labour MEPs, just three other Socialists voted against the resolution. They found their main support, in fact, from the centre-right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, which was nevertheless split on the issue with 36 ECR MEPs voting against the resolution and 19 voting in favour.

In the vote’s wake, Nationalist MEPs are insisting the Maltese government “cannot and should not continue ignoring the calls made by the European Parliament”.

MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa said in a joint statement, “Our message that the actions of the criminal network does not represent the true face of Malta, was heard. This is not the first time that the European Parliament is calling on the Maltese Government to take concrete action. Prime Minister Robert Abela should now walk the talk and implement the calls of the European Parliament.

“The resolution makes it clear that the underlying problem is not the people of Malta but the Government who, not only has high officials implicated in corruption, money laundering, heists and murders, but it is the same Government who protects those involved in such criminal acts.”

What’s in the resolution?

The resolution stresses that “recent revelations raise new questions about the case [of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia] and related investigations”.

Such “recent revelations”, according to the resolution, include the “possible involvement of government ministers and political appointees” and make specific reference to allegations levelled in court to the effect that former economy minister Chris Cardona had been “involved in a plot to kill a journalist” and that current Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela “was involved in a major crime, sparking speculation about a million-euro heist of HSBC bank headquarters in Qormi in 2010 that led to a shoot-out with the police”.

It also refers directly to the uproar raised when news broke that former Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Rights and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar “accepted cash from the person charged with commissioning the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia [Yorgen Fenech], after she claimed to have acted as a broker on a projected property sale in 2019 [which never took place]”.

Moreover, the resolution questions whether it is appropriate that Cutajar is “only” being investigated by Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

On former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, MEPs note how investigations in related cases of money laundering and corruption have seen some progress, but stress that “the latest testimonies and revelations have brought new suspicious facts and potential criminal acts to light”.

As such, they call on the Maltese authorities to launch and “advance investigations in these cases without delay”.

These advance investigations, the ongoing murder investigation and other related probes, according to MEPs, must have “the full and continuous involvement of Europol in all aspects of the murder investigation and all related investigations”.

Moreover, all such allegations of corruption and fraud, especially those concerning those in the upper echelons of government, “should be investigated and prosecuted with the appropriate rigour and at the appropriate level, including in relation to the possible involvement of foreign actors”.

The resolution furthermore calls on the Maltese authorities to treat, as an utmost priority, the fight against organised crime, corruption and the intimidation of journalists.

The resolution makes note of how “developments in Malta over the years have led to serious and persistent threats to the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights, including questions as to the freedom of the media, the independence of law enforcement and the judiciary from political interference, and the freedom of peaceful assembly.”

While the resolution acknowledges how the assassination of Caruana Galizia triggered reforms to improve the protection of journalists and defend media freedom, it stresses that “the Maltese authorities should take further demonstrable steps, setting long-term legislative and policy measures that serve to ensure an environment for critical, independent journalism in Malta and the accountability of politicians and officials”.

The resolution, which will be up for a plenary vote next week, also calls on the government to address media freedom concerns, the independence of public media from political interference and the increasing use of hate speech on social media.

In terms of the ever-looming Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, the resolution calls for the Commission itself to propose EU-wide anti-SLAPP legislation in order to protect journalists from “vexatious lawsuits”.

On protecting investigative journalism, the resolution adds, “When fighting corruption and maladministration, investigative journalism should receive particular consideration and financial or fiscal support as a tool serving the public good, while underscoring the “need for rapid response mechanisms for violations of press and media freedom, as well as the cross-border investigative journalism fund”.