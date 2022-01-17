European Parliament commemorates David Sassoli in memorial ceremony
Roberta Metsola will chair the ceremony and Robert Abela will have the floor as EU leaders come together in Strasbourg to remember the late EP President
A memorial ceremony will be held in the European Parliament on Monday evening in memory of its former president David Sassoli.
Sassoli was first hospitalised in Strasbourg in September after a bout of severe pneumonia. He was again hospitalised in December due to further health complications, and eventually passed away on 11 January.
His death came a week before he was expected to step down as President of the European Parliament. Last September, MEPs said Sassoli was quietly campaigning for a second term. After his health took a turn for the worse, he said that he will not run for re-election.
A host of European leaders will be attending the ceremony, including European Council President Charles Michel. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is unable to attend as she is in quarantine.
French President Emmanuel Macron will also speak at the ceremony, on behalf of the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela will also give a speech during the memorial.
Sassoli's wife and two children will be present for the ceremony.
The ceremony will be chaired by interim president Roberta Metsola. The Maltese MEP is billed to be Sassoli’s successor in a four-horse election taking place on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Roberta Metsola on cusp of EP presidency as elections get underway
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.