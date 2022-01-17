European Parliament commemorates David Sassoli in memorial ceremony

A memorial ceremony will be held in the European Parliament on Monday evening in memory of its former president David Sassoli.

Sassoli was first hospitalised in Strasbourg in September after a bout of severe pneumonia. He was again hospitalised in December due to further health complications, and eventually passed away on 11 January.

His death came a week before he was expected to step down as President of the European Parliament. Last September, MEPs said Sassoli was quietly campaigning for a second term. After his health took a turn for the worse, he said that he will not run for re-election.

A host of European leaders will be attending the ceremony, including European Council President Charles Michel. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is unable to attend as she is in quarantine.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also speak at the ceremony, on behalf of the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela will also give a speech during the memorial.

Sassoli's wife and two children will be present for the ceremony.

The ceremony will be chaired by interim president Roberta Metsola. The Maltese MEP is billed to be Sassoli’s successor in a four-horse election taking place on Tuesday.

