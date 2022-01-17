[WATCH] Remembering David Sassoli, European Parliament president

A memorial ceremony is being held in the European Parliament this evening in memory of its former president David Sassoli.

Sassoli was first hospitalised in Strasbourg in September after a bout of severe pneumonia. He was again hospitalised in December due to further health complications, and eventually passed away on 11 January.

His death came a week before he was expected to step down as President of the European Parliament. Last September, MEPs said Sassoli was quietly campaigning for a second term. After his health took a turn for the worse, he said that he will not run for re-election.

The ceremony remembering the late David Sassoli is chaired by Parliament’s acting President, Roberta Metsola.

It started with the projection of the short video “David Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament”. Former Italian Prime Minister and MEP Enrico Letta gave a euology, followed by a musical interlude by violoncellist Anne Gastinel.

European Council President Charles Michel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, also on behalf of the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, took the floor, followed by EP political groups’ leaders. The European anthem, Ludwig van Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy", will be played at the end of the event.

President Sassoli’s family, including his wife and children, will attend the ceremony.

Several high-profile public figures, including those holding the highest political offices in EU countries and institutions, will also be present. These include Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel, Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatia’s Andrej Plenković and Malta’s Robert Abela.

Presidents from EU member states parliaments who will join the ceremony are Belgium’s Eliane Tillieux, Estonia’s Jüri Ratas, Cyprus’ Annita Demetriou, Lithuania’s Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Spain’s Meritxell Batet and Latvia’s Ināra Mūrniece as well as the vice-president of Finland’s parliament Antti Rinne. European Court of Justice President Koen Lenaerts and European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer will also attend.