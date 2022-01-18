Congratulations pour in as Roberta Metsola is elected European Parliament president

Roberta Metsola elected President of the European Parliament

Congratulations poured from Malta’s national leaders as Nationalist MEP Robert Metsola secured the European Parliament Presidency with 75% of the vote.

Metsola obtained an absolute majority on the first round, securing support from the EP’s three largest poltical groups.

Congratulations @RobertaMetsola. I look forward to working together on mutual priorities. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) January 18, 2022

“Congratulations, Roberta Metsola. I look forward to working together on mutual priorities,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said, who was in Strasbourg on Monday night to attend the memorial ceremony for the late, outgoing EP president David Sassoli.

Abela also greeted Metsola warmly in a moment, their embrace going viral on social media as a sign of the new EP president’s growing stature in European politics.

It’s official - @RobertaMetsola is the new President of the European Parliament, the highest role ever occupied by someone from #Malta.



We are incredibly proud to call you one of our own. @PNmalta @EPP #Metsola4EU #believe pic.twitter.com/ymFqrwK1A2 — Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) January 18, 2022

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said that Metsola had secured the highest role ever occupied by someone from Malta. “We are incredibly proud to call you one of our own,” Grech said.

Reaching new heights! @RobertaMetsola ELECTED as the youngest and first Maltese President of the @Europarl_EN. A success for @EPPGroup, @PNmalta for all Europeans. pic.twitter.com/gsGzblyP01 — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) January 18, 2022

“A success for EPPGroup, PNmalta for all Europeans,” said Metsola’s colleague, MEP David Casa.

President George Vella congratulated Metsola on her remarkable accomplishment. “I am sure she will succeed in fulfilling the onerous duties and responsibilities that this position entails,” Vella said.

He added that her appointment was an important achievement for the country, which time and time again provided that if united, our size and geography pose no obstacle to vision and commitment. “I wish the Maltese President of the European Parliament every success.”

The NGO Repubblika congratulated Metsola on her appointment, citing her numerous contributions to truth and justice as well as her support for civil society in Malta.

"Experience has shown us that Metsola regards civil society as a key partner of the state in a democracy, " the NGO said.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba said that he is always happy to see Maltese succeed aboard.

“In addition to European priorities, she must also work in the best interest of Malta and Gozo,” Agius Saliba said.