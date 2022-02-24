[LIVE] Metsola at EU Council: Putin aggression intended at destabilising Europe

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has called the invasion of Ukraine an attempt to destabilise Europe, and said that “no attack in Europe by Russia will go unanswered.”

But while insisting there was European unity in its proposed response to Russian invasion, the EP president could not answer as to the prospect of dealing with a new Ukrainian president that might be installed by Vladimir Putin as Russian forces launch attacks from various quarters.

“What we stand for is unity, and solidarity, because this brutal aggression is aimed at trying to destroy and divide Europe. It is based on lies, disinformation and deception, without any reality-based justification,” Metsola told journalists ahead of a European Council meeting of prime ministers.

“We can be no longer under any illusion – this attack goes right to the heart of a European model of a democratic society. Putin wants to divide Europe because he fears openness, accountability and freedom.... this is Europe’s strength, and what keeps us united.”

At the doorstep of the Council meeting, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said the Eu should launch “massive, severe sanctions on Putin and Russia”, as well as strengthen Nato’s eastern flank to prevent further aggressions from the Russian Federation.

“We have to be strong and united... we are buying lots of Rurssian gas and oil and Putin is taking the money from us and turning it into aggression, invasion, destabilising the whole of Europe.

“He has invaded an independent country and threatened the territorial integrity of a county in Europe. He has to stop.”