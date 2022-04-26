Labour MEPs nominate Caritas Malta for the European Citizen’s Prize

Labour MEPs have nominated Caritas Malta’s ‘Tal-Ibwar’ Adolescent Therapeutic Centre project for the European Citizens’ Prize 2022.

Every year, the European Parliament recognises individuals and organisations in the EU Member States for their exceptional contribution to society. This year, since as part of the European Year of Youth, the European Parliament encouraged nominations for projects carried out by European youth or projects dealing with youth.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Labour Party said MEPs Alfred Sant, Alex Agius Saliba, Josianne Cutajar and Cyrus Engerer had nominated the ‘Tal-Ibwar’ Adolescent Therapeutic Centre project as representative of efforts to support adolescents experiencing hardships in their livelihoods.

In 2017, Caritas entered into a Public Social Partnership agreement to develop a specialised programme and to oversee the building of the centre. Officially opened in 2021, the centre offers a highly specialised day and residential programme for adolescents whose substance misuse is causing adverse impacts on their lives.

"The adult programmes were not suitable to address the adolescents’ needs and hence the programme seeks to support them in a specialised manner to be successful in their lives," the PL said.

The centre offers a number of psychological services in collaboration with their families and caregivers. The building has a residential capacity for 14 adolescents but it also offeres day programmes for non-residents.

"The mission of Critas is to work towards the eradication of poverty and promote social justice and human development. In this regard, it has been offering a range of services to the most vulnerable people in our society such as offering shelter and food for homeless people and counselling services for people struggling with alcohol and gambling addictions," PL said.

The party said that in emergency situations, Caritas mobilised resources to assist vulnerable people, especially during the pandemic, where it had coordinated the distribution of 800 daily meals.