Metsola on Green Deal: ‘No conflict between economy and environment’

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said there should be no conflict between economy and the environment on the European Green Deal’s package of legislation to cut down carbon emissions.

During a visit to ARQ Group Malta in Birkirkara, a corporate services firm, Metsola participated in a Q&A session with professionals from different disciplines, including lawyers, accountants, tax specialists and subject-matter experts.

“There is no conflict between the economy and the environment. We cannot have one without the other. This is about opportunity,” Metsola said.

Metsola spoke about how the EU must do better in providing easier access to existing funding and less red tape. “We do need a level playing field, but let’s avoid a protectionist race,” she said.

Referring to the Green Deal, Metsola said that policymakers need to ease the transition and help people to leave nobody behind.

“None of our policies work if we do not have the people on board and if the measures requested cannot stand a ‘reality check’ in terms of available resources and technology,” Metsola said when asked about the challenges expected for the EU to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

She added that going green cannot be the preserve of those who can afford expensive green cars and costly energy-efficient insulation systems. “We cannot create a societal divide between those who can and those who can’t go green because making ends meet has become more urgent. We must leave nobody behind here.”