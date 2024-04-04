Rachelle Deguara is ADPD’s fourth MEP election candidate
The ADPD has approved Rachelle Deguara as the party’s fourth European Parliament election candidate for the June elections.
She joins Ralph Cassar, Sandra Gauci and Mina Jack Tolu who were confirmed as candidates last year. The candidacy will be confirmed during the party's general meeting later this month.
Rachelle Deguara is known for her strong lyrics which tear apart gender norms and traditional expectations that burden women, and lament the destruction of Malta's natural environment.
In 2023 she curated XQXS - Xewka f'Qalbi, Xewka f'Sormi - an exhibition for the Women's Rights Foundation to shine light on gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and the personal experiences of women and queer people in Malta.
ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci welcomed Deguara’s candidacy, saying her “strong and creative” character is in line with the party’s principles.
“I am very happy to welcome Rachelle to our European Parliament candidates team. It is an honour to be running this campaign with such a strong and creative woman by my side. As candidates we are known for our engagement and representation of green and progressive politics on the local and European level, and Rachelle complements our team perfectly. I thank her for the commitment. With a gender balanced list of four candidates for these elections, we strengthen our voice as an ecologist and progressive party in Malta," she said.
