[WATCH] 'An important day for the country': Opposition leader votes in Mosta
Opposition leader Bernard Grech together with his wife AnneMarie and their son Neil vote for the European and local council elections in Mosta
Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his wife AnneMarie cast their vote at the Mosta Primary School at around 11:30am.
The Grechs cast their vote together with their son Neil, with the Nationalist leader thanking volunteers for their contribution during this “important day for the country.”
After casting his vote, in a short comment to the press, Grech thanked the Maltese for participating in the electoral process.
“Through this important process, people have their say on who will represent them in the European Parliament and at their respective local councils,” he said.
He also thanked journalists and newsrooms for their work in delivering the news to the people over the weekend.
Grech also shook hands and thanked voters who were at the Mosta school to cast their vote.
