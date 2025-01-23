European Parliament approves resolution condemning human rights abuses in Iran

The European Parliament has approved a resolution condemning systematic repression of human rightsin Iran.

The resolution, tabled by Labour MEP Daniel Attard and others, denounces the Iranian regime’s repression of human rights and persecution of minorities. It also called for increased financial support for Iranian civil society.

At the heart of the resolution are the cases of activists Pakhshan Azizi and Wrisha Moradi, who face death sentences under brutal and inhumane conditions. The resolution calls for an immediate cessation of the death penalty and urges the release of European citizens being held hostage unjustly in Iranian detention facilities.

Speaking on the resolution, Daniel Attard, who is the vice president of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Iran, emphasised the broader implications of the crisis. “This is not just about one country,” Attard said. “It is about defending universal human values that we hold dear. Indifference is complicity, and Europe must not turn a blind eye to these atrocities.”

This is the second successful resolution tabled by Attard within the first six months of his mandate.

The European Parliament adopted other resolutions on Thursday about human rights breaches in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Algeria.

Concerning the DRC, MEPs condemned the death sentences passed against Jean-Jacques Wondo and others, and the serious violations to their right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, MEPs called for the immediate release of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who was interrogated without his lawyer and charged with nationa security-related offences.