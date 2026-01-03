Looking back 2025 | They said it on MaltaToday

Every week, MaltaToday carries an interview that discusses current events, raises awareness, and asks important questions to people that matter.

In 2025, we gave our platform to politicians, activists, businesspeople, and people from different walks of life. We wrap up our exposition, with the second batch of our interviewees' top quotes. They said it here on MaltaToday.

REBECCA BUTTIGIEG

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary

While palliative care and euthanasia need to work hand in hand, there is the reality that you can invest in palliative care, but at some point, there is only so much you can do.

ADRIAN DELIA

Then PN leadership contender

The PN is in the need of everyone, and cannot close the door to anyone. The media loves to spotlight these individuals because they are a bit more colourful than others.

EDWARD ZAMMIT LEWIS

Labour MP

I think Robert Abela made a mistake by not including me in his Cabinet. I think I had a lot to contribute, and still have a lot to contribute. People tell me this, not just Labour supporters.

JORGE GRECH

Zabbar mayor

I don’t think people truly know or appreciate what the mayor’s role is. Some think that mayors work on a full-time basis, but they don't. Our job has no work hours.

NOEL MUSCAT

Swieqi mayor

Increasing enforcement without changing the policy is useless; it becomes more expensive. We have to kill the spider and not simply remove the cobweb.

JOSEF VELLA

UHM CEO

UHM wants a tribunal at par with the magistrate’s court… Presently, we cannot say that all persons presiding over the tribunal are of a good level.

MALCOLM BORG

Head of Ghaqda Bdiewa Attivi

You don’t tell the PA, ‘This is my property I can do what I want.’. The same applies to this law, where government is trying to guide people with assets that are public goods.

ARON GATT

President of the Light Passenger Operators Association

We came to a conclusion that these irregularities created unjust competition and a problem that is so intricate, it’s too big to fix.

ALEX BORG

Then PN leadership contender

My door is open to everyone. We have our values, they are what they are, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be open to discussion. As a party we always listened to everyone.

CLAIRE BONELLO

Lawyer

You are consulting with those who have submissions and appeals in place, and are best placed to take advantage of the reform and speculate in the background.

ROMINA FRENDO

Animal rights activist

A lot of these cats have been abused. One of these cats was hit by a wooden plank with nails in it, and has lost its eye. Another was hit with a hammer in its tail.

NICHOLAS VELLA

Police Superintendent

When we were analysing traffic accidents, it resulted there was a high incidence of people who were under the influence, and that is why we felt we needed to stream line drug testing

MARCEL BONNICI

Hamrun Spartans CEO

I can sit here and tell you our targets for the season have been reached. But I will stick to the club’s philosophy in always remaining ambitious. We will not stop dreaming.

FADI HANANIA

Palestinian ambassador

There should only be one weapon in Gaza: The State of Palestine’s weapon in Gaza, just to ensure safety and security of the people.

CLYDE CARUANA

Finance minister

Malta’s economy grew in a very short amount of time, and that brings its own challenges. How are we addressing the issue? First, we acknowledged the problem.

FLEUR ABELA

Animal Welfare Commissioner

I want to be remembered as a mediator who was able to produce results. While being an activist has its plusses, I believe the different parties need to come together for a single goal.

GEORGE VITAL ZAMMIT

Coordinator of Nationalist Party’s electoral programme

One of the biggest challenges facing Malta today is social harmony. What makes you a ‘nationalist’ today is a yearning for togetherness and collectiveness.

MARIA GALEA

Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association President

We want a national plan that safeguards artists’ intellectual property (IP). The policy has to ensure the actual creation is protected, and is used in an ethical manner.

JP FABRI

Economist

Ultimately the economy is subservient to humans, and humans by nature are driven by incentives: We avoid pain, we prefer pleasure.

FR MARCELLO GHIRLANDO

Exorcist

The only thing we are permitted to ask, according to the old rite of exorcism, is the name, how the evil spirit entered, and the time and sign of when it will leave.

ANDRE CALLUS

Moviment Graffitti activist

We’ve looked at the law and we’ve seen how they’re trying to appease specific developers and projects without communities being able to do anything about it.

PAUL ABELA

Chamber of SMEs President

The Maltese want to have their cake and eat it. I was Swieqi’s mayor. The parking problem there started long ago, and we were thinking of creating reserved parking spaces.

VIRGINIA GAMBA

UN sec-gen candidate

There is a big role for Malta to play to become what I call, the great interpreter between the north, south, west and east.

MARCO BONNICI

MUT president

Diversity is part of society, and society is always a model of society… School is an identical copy of our society.