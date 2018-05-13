This is about medicine, not theology | Mark Sant

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the proposed amendments to IVF legislation. First off, however: is it necessary to amend this law in the first place? What needs to be changed?

It is necessary, and how. The aim behind IVF Is that infertile women will go home [after treatment] and have a baby. But the law that we have now is extremely restrictive, and in quite a few cases does not allow us to reach our aim. The current law allows us to attempt to fertilise two eggs; which is very different from having two embryos. In exceptional circumstances, the law allows us to apply for a concession to try to fertilise three eggs. Now: what happens in the rest of Europe? Usually, you collect all the eggs – in a normal cycle, between eight and 15 – and attempt to fertilise them all. Why? Because when you attempt to fertilise 15 eggs, you will get 10 to 12 that will actually fertilise; and these will then have to develop. Also, abroad they are allowed to go up to five days [before implantation] instead of only three [as is the case here]. By the end of that process, from 15 eggs, you will end up with five or six. One will be implanted, and the rest are frozen. But what are we doing [in Malta]? We are attempting to fertilise only two eggs – which sometimes gives you two embryos – and we have to [implant] them both by the third day. We don’t allow them to go up to the fifth day...

