menu

This is about medicine, not theology | Mark Sant

The ongoing IVF debate has sparked a wave of pro-life concern; but for obstetrician Mark Sant, that is a case of missing the baby for the test-tube. Infertility is a medical condition, he argues... and should be approached as such

raphael_vassallo
13 May 2018, 8:00am
by Raphael Vassallo

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the proposed amendments to IVF legislation. First off, however: is it necessary to amend this law in the first place? What needs to be changed?

It is necessary, and how. The aim behind IVF Is that infertile women will go home [after treatment] and have a baby. But the law that we have now is extremely restrictive, and in quite a few cases does not allow us to reach our aim. The current law allows us to attempt to fertilise two eggs; which is very different from having two embryos. In exceptional circumstances, the law allows us to apply for a concession to try to fertilise three eggs. Now: what happens in the rest of Europe? Usually, you collect all the eggs – in a normal cycle, between eight and 15 – and attempt to fertilise them all. Why? Because when you attempt to fertilise 15 eggs, you will get 10 to 12 that will actually fertilise; and these will then have to develop. Also, abroad they are allowed to go up to five days [before implantation] instead of only three [as is the case here]. By the end of that process, from 15 eggs, you will end up with five or six. One will be implanted, and the rest are frozen. But what are we doing [in Malta]? We are attempting to fertilise only two eggs – which sometimes gives you two embryos – and we have to [implant] them both by the third day. We don’t allow them to go up to the fifth day...

Read the full interview in the MaltaToday Digital Edition

More in Interview
This is about medicine, not theology | Mark Sant
Interview

This is about medicine, not theology | Mark Sant
Raphael Vassallo
[WATCH] There is football, and there is outright criminality... | Franz Tabone
Interview

[WATCH] There is football, and there is outright criminality... | Franz Tabone
Raphael Vassallo
In search of lost memories | Andrew Alamango
Interview

In search of lost memories | Andrew Alamango
Raphael Vassallo
Let’s call a spade a spade
Interview

Let’s call a spade a spade
Raphael Vassallo
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe