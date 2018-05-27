Fighting the good fight | Inspector Sandro Camilleri

A number of people – and not only politicians – have claimed to have lost faith in the Police Corps or in the Police Commissioner, or have accused the police of being nothing more than a tool in the hands of the political leaders. To make matters worse, the police was seen to take no action, for example in the Panama Papers scandal aftermath, until criminal complaints were filed. Doesn’t that diminish trust in the Corps?

It is very dangerous for someone to say they don’t trust the Police Corps. One can distrust some police officer or other, but it is not right to generalise because our morale takes a severe beating every time we are faced with such claims. In the many accusations and claims raised, hardly any evidence was presented. I was not involved in any way in any of these investigations. I believe that the Opposition in particular has the duty to criticise but I also believe that when making any kind of accusation, one must be in possession of evidence to back the claims. There are cases where there are only hints and suggestions, not even accusations, and yet people expect the police to investigate. To make matters worse, the Corps cannot give public updates on ongoing investigations …

But when there are accusations against politically exposed persons, possibly involved in an international scandal like Panama Papers, with the entire country talking about it, wouldn’t you agree the police force has a duty to let the public know what actions it has taken in such instances?

I have always believed that justice should really not only be done, but be seen to be done, and that the rule of law is supreme. But politicians, including MEPs, have a lot of clout especially when it comes to scrutiny. So why do they not come forward with any evidence they might have in their possession? Because we have seen many accusations and claims but I personally have seen no evidence whatsoever to back them up.

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition