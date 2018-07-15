‘If we let those people sail on, we know they will die’ | Carola Rackete

SeaWatch International has been on a mission to save lives in the Central Mediterranean since the end of 2014. Before turning to the current situation: what does a typical rescue operation entail, before and during the point of contact with a vessel in distress? Is there a pattern to how things unfold?

There is a pattern, usually. It either starts when we are informed by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Rome that there is a boat in distress somewhere. They would call us on the bridge by telephone, and inform us of a boat spotted by the Italian navy. Sometimes, people have satellite phones, so they call the MRCC and they [in turn] forward the information to us. The MRCC is a huge coordination centre [...] where they have an overview of all the merchant or rescue ships in the area; but not of the naval vessels. So, if they hear of a boat in distress, they will find the closest ship and inform us. The other way that we sometimes find boats is by spotting them ourselves. We are at sea, always looking for rubber boats with binoculars; or we use our radar to find them. And sometimes, depending on the possibilities, we also have our own search airplane in the air...

