Inbound passengers to undergo thermal screening, as health authorities step up efforts to prevent Coronavirus outbreak

All inbound passengers coming to Malta will be scanned by thermal imaging cameras in an effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that in view of the expected spread to affect other countries apart from China including European countries, the authorities had initiated screening of all passengers coming from affected countries.

“In view of the situation in Italy, screening is being enhanced by introducing thermal screening at points of entry,” the statement read.

In the coming week, thermal screening cameras will be installed at the Malta International Airport, where all inbound passengers will be screened.

The technology will also be implemented at the cruise liner and catamaran terminals.

“Thermal screening is a mode of screening for the large number of people passing through points of entry. Any persons who will be identified as having a fever will be assessed further,” the ministry said.

The health authorities appealed for cooperation from the general public for screening of people for early identification of cases.

People who have travelled to affected areas and have any respiratory symptoms have been asked to contact a helpline on 21324086, or to contact their doctor.

People who think that they have been affected have been asked to not go directly to health centers or the hospitals.

“The health authorities also appeal for cooperation in public health measures being taken in the investigation of suspected cases, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine,” the statement read.

The health ministry said that up the present time, two suspected cases have been tested and have resulted negative.

Three persons are also in quarantine after possible contact, with a confirmed case on the Westedam cruise liner. All three have remained asymptomatic.