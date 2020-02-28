[WATCH] Interconnector repairs to be completed by end March

Enemalta CEO Jason Vella says interconnector repairs are on schedule

The undersea electricity cable between Malta and Sicily will be repaired on schedule, by the third week of March, Enemalta said in its latest update.

The interconnector was fatally damaged by a ship’s anchor last December, causing a nationwide black out.

Enemalta said works will be hampered next week because of unfavourable weather conditions but company CEO Jason Vella said the delay is not expected to impact the end-of-March deadline for repairs.

In a press conference on Friday, Enemalta briefed the media on the ongoing repairs to the interconnector. A survey had identified the damaged part and confirmed that this was caused by a ship’s anchor.

Vella said the cable was lifted from sea bed and the damaged section replaced by a new cable. One end has already been repaired.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia thanked Enemalta for their efficiency in repairing the cable.

The interconnector has the potential to supply 200MW of electricity and is an important cog in Malta’s energy mix because it hooks up the island to the European electricity grid.

Enemalta Chairman Kevin Chircop thanked the media for its unbiased and factual reporting on the case, stating that news outlets refrained from over hyping the issue and causing unnecessary panic.

The cost for the repairs is expected to reach around €11 million, with Enemalta officials confirming that the insurance company covering the ship responsible for the damage, and the company’s insurance were in talks over the matter. Any further details were not divulged for legal reasons.

Upgrading of distribution network

Minister Farrugia said ongoing investment will see the country’s distribution network upgraded with sub-stations getting remote controlled switches that would enable them to be turned off once a fault has been identified.

This he said would reduce the time needed for maintenance.

“Between 2014 through to 2018, the country’s electricity demand increased by 20%, and this will continue to grow. That is why we need to continue upgrading our distribution network,” the minister said.