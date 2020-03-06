menu

Coronavirus: Maltese authorities to decide whether cruise ship that chose self-quarantine should dock

A decision on whether to deny the cruise ship MSC Opera entry into Malta has yet to be taken by the Maltese authorities

kurt_sansone
6 March 2020, 11:23am
by Kurt Sansone
A former passenger of the MSC Opera was diagnosed with coronavirus but Greek health authorities cleared the ship to continue on its itinerary
The Maltese health authorities are mulling whether to deny a cruise ship entry into Valletta after it temporarily went into self-quarantine when a former passenger contracted the coronavirus.

The ship, MSC Opera is scheduled to make a stopover in Malta on Saturday after its normal route was disrupted by Turkey's decision to block all cruise ships from docking in its ports. The ship went into temporary self-quarantine in Greece but was given the all-clear by Greek health authorities to continue its journey without restrictions.

The ship sailed into Corfu today.

The Austrian passenger who contracted Covid-19 had disembarked last week and was diagnosed back home.

The self-quarantine ordered by the ship’s captain was a precautionary measure until health authorities gave him the all-clear.

It became apparent yesterday that the MSC Opera was going to make an unscheduled stop in Malta, a situation that has been met by widespread criticism locally.

MaltaToday understands that the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is in talks with various entities in Malta, including the port authorities, and a decision as to whether to deny entry is expected later today. Gauci’s decision will be final.

READ ALSO: Cruise liner headed for Malta carrying out voluntary quarantine in Greece

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
