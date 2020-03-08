‘We’re not bodies, we have names’ – activists march in Valletta on Women’s Day

Activists marched through Republic Street in Valletta on the event of International Women’s Day on Sunday, calling for the stop to the objectification of women among other things.

“We continue to be abused, and if we demand a stop to being treated as punching bags, we are called names: bitches, whores, sluts, feminazi,” Director of Women’s Rights Foundation, Lara Dimitrijevic said.

Women—men too—of all ages, numbering more than a hundred, strode through Republic Street and Merchants Street holding banners.

Some read, “keep your policies off my body”, and “raise your voice and support choice”, while others called for the protection of the female even at conception.

Pro-lifers and pro-abortion groups walked side by side behind a banner that read: “All different, same struggle.”

Eight police officers walked along the marchers and, at one point, a handful of troublemakers who danced ahead of the banner were moved out of the way.

The activists then gathered at La Valette Square, where the crowd was treated to an interpretative dance that spoke of a patriarchal society that held women down.

Hip-hop artist Rachelle Deguara performed a new song about society’s expectations for women.

Maria Pisani, spokesperson for the Integra Foundation, made a speech outlining the goals that the Maltese society ought to be working towards.

“We believe that every girl and woman should be loved and able to love, to have access to education and to take control over her education… to expect equality in employment, to have a voice and to feel free to take a stand,” she said.

In her address, Dimitrijevich said that women had made progress in the last few years — from the right to owning property to the right to vote — but were still largely victims in a male-dominated society.

“Patriarchal structures keep women outside the corridors of meaningful political power. Despite the talk of equality, women are still not rulers in something as basic as their own bodies,” she said.

Aditus Foundation, Allied Rainbow Communities, Association for Equality, Doctors for Choice Malta, Integra Foundation, Isles of the left, LGBT+ Gozo, MGRM, Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations, Men against violence, Moviment Graffitti, SOS Malta, Women for women, Women’s Rights Foundation, YPB, Żminijietna Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta and Malta Sound Women Network participated in the march.

Earlier in the morning, activists put up a banner of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia amongst government posters celebrating the success of 12 Maltese women in Valletta.