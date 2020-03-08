menu

‘We’re not bodies, we have names’ – activists march in Valletta on Women’s Day

When we demand a stop to bad treatment, we are still called bitches, whores, sluts, and feminazi, activist says

david_hudson
8 March 2020, 4:51pm
by David Hudson
All different, same struggle: activists march in Valletta on Women's Day
Activists marched through Republic Street in Valletta on the event of International Women’s Day on Sunday, calling for the stop to the objectification of women among other things.

“We continue to be abused, and if we demand a stop to being treated as punching bags, we are called names: bitches, whores, sluts, feminazi,” Director of Women’s Rights Foundation, Lara Dimitrijevic said.

'A woman's place is in the revolution'
Women—men too—of all ages, numbering more than a hundred, strode through Republic Street and Merchants Street holding banners.

Some read, “keep your policies off my body”, and “raise your voice and support choice”, while others called for the protection of the female even at conception.

Pro-lifers and pro-choice groups marched together in Valletta
Pro-lifers and pro-abortion groups walked side by side behind a banner that read: “All different, same struggle.”

Eight police officers walked along the marchers and, at one point, a handful of troublemakers who danced ahead of the banner were moved out of the way.

Female police officers walk ahead of the march
The activists then gathered at La Valette Square, where the crowd was treated to an interpretative dance that spoke of a patriarchal society that held women down.

Hip-hop artist Rachelle Deguara performed a new song about society’s expectations for women.

More than 100 people marched through the streets of Valletta
Maria Pisani, spokesperson for the Integra Foundation, made a speech outlining the goals that the Maltese society ought to be working towards.

“We believe that every girl and woman should be loved and able to love, to have access to education and to take control over her education… to expect equality in employment, to have a voice and to feel free to take a stand,” she said.

Voice for Choice spokesperson Andrea Dibben walking alongside female drummers during the march
In her address, Dimitrijevich said that women had made progress in the last few years — from the right to owning property to the right to vote — but were still largely victims in a male-dominated society.

“Patriarchal structures keep women outside the corridors of meaningful political power. Despite the talk of equality, women are still not rulers in something as basic as their own bodies,” she said.

'Raise your voice, support choice'
Aditus Foundation, Allied Rainbow Communities, Association for Equality, Doctors for Choice Malta, Integra Foundation, Isles of the left, LGBT+ Gozo, MGRM, Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations, Men against violence, Moviment Graffitti, SOS Malta, Women for women, Women’s Rights Foundation, YPB, Żminijietna Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta and Malta Sound Women Network participated in the march.

'Dismantle the patriarchy, not the planet'
Earlier in the morning, activists put up a banner of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia amongst government posters celebrating the success of 12 Maltese women in Valletta.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
