Spain jumps in Covid-19 cases as Italy registers no new infections

While Italy’s quarantine measures seem to have been effective, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in other European countries, most notably Spain.

Spain has seen 1,188 new cases in the last day, the worst-hit country after Italy with 4,334 cases in total.

Following close behind is Germany, with 3,117 total cases. Germany has found 372 cases on the last day alone.

France hasn’t discovered any new cases, like Italy, but has a total of 2,876 infected individuals.

The number of deaths in Italy has continued to rise with a total of 1,016 deaths since the outbreak began. 1,258 have successfully recovered.

Spain has registered 36 deaths in the last day alone as a result of the coronavirus. Spain has seen a total of 122 deaths.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has hit 139,670 according to the latest data from WHO. Deaths number 5,122 while 70,733 have recovered.

The number of infections has been steadily increasing in most European countries, including Switzerland (1,137 total cases) reporting 269 new cases today, Norway (905 total cases) reporting 105 new cases today, Sweden (810 total cases) reporting 123 cases today, the Netherlands (804 total cases) reporting 190 new cases today, and the United Kingdom (798 total cases) reporting 208 cases today.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced stricter measures on Friday. All incoming travellers to Malta will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, irrespective of which countries they are coming from. Anyone found in breach of the quarantine will be subjected to a €1,000 fine.

Abela said that there would not be any lockdowns or travel bans at this stage and he insisted for calm and composure.