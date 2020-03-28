Coronavirus: WHO regional director praises Malta’s public health measures

Malta was on the right track and was a “country to follow” in the fight against COVID-19, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe said on Saturday.

On Twitter, Hans Kluge praised deputy prime minister Chris Fearne for the measures the Maltese government has thus far introduced in the fight against coronavirus.

“Congratulations deputy prime minister Fearne for the public health measures! Malta is on the right track and an example to follow,” he tweeted.

The government has been introducing measures regularly in a bid to spread out contagion and avoid overwhelming the health services.

On Thursday Fearne announced a lockdown for all individuals over 65 years of age and vulnerable people, as well as any other persons living with them.

But on Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela backtracked and eased the conditions announced 24 hours earliers, and said the people affected could still leave their homes for essential services, such as purchasing food and medicine and visiting a doctor.

Kluge visited Malta in October 2019 on his first official visit to any country after being nominated to his post.

Then, he had said Malta was one of WHO’s main collaborators and he had also praised the government’s commitment to strengthen the level of health care offered by hospitals and primary health care.