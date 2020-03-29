Hotel group welcomes NAO findings, Graffitti hits out at ‘cheeky’ DB

The DB group has welcomed findings from an Auditor General’s report on the deal to transfer the land occupied by the former Institute of Tourism Studies for their hotels project.

The hotel group was set to develop the land into a Hard Rock hotel as part of its City Centre project.

Now it said the NAO report had concluded it had acquired the land at a fair price.

“The price paid by DB San Gorg is consonant to the market valuation carried by the Auditor General… no allegations of whatsoever nature are levelled against the group in its dealings with the government-appointed negotiating team,” the hotel group said.

“The group welcomes the publication of the report as it brings to an end the various unfounded, and at times malicious allegations against the group on the price it paid for the concession of the land.”

The statement was countered by Moviment Graffitti, which forms part of the public opposition to the land deal that includes the St Julian’s and Pembroke councils, NGOs and residents.

“In a miserable attempt at recovering from the authentic slap in the face that is the National Audit Office (NAO) report about the Pembroke monstrosity, DB Group is mounting a PR counter-offensive,” Graffitti said on Friday.

“Basically, they’re washing their hands like an authentic concrete Pilate. They ignore, however, a very important fact: that the NAO inquiry has been hindered by a ‘lack of information’ and details about the negotiations between government and DB itself. Had there been nothing untoward in the whole process, there would have been no need for this systematic obfuscation of facts from public scrutiny. As regards the very same process, the Auditor General’s condemnation is clear and categorical.”

The NAO report says the sale of the land in Pembroke, to be paid by DB in instalments, does not cover the €75 million spent for the transfer of the ITS school to Smart City. So far, the temporary relocation of the school to Luqa has cost €2 million.

“We can only conclude that either government doesn’t have people skilled in simple mathematics negotiating on its behalf, or else they have been working to ta favour someone else’s interests. At the agreed prices, it is clear that neither government’s nor the citizens’ interests have been safeguarded,” Graffitti said.

“DB may play the victim card as it pleases and accuse residents, NGOs and journalists of ‘malice’ whenever these issues are pointed out. What stands out as malicious is this whole saga from top to bottom. There is enough proof for this contract to be revoked, and for the investigation of numerous personnel involved in this scandal.”