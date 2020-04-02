Charmaine Gauci confronted outside TVM studios by angry driving instructor

Charmaine Gauci was confronted just after leaving the studios at TVM by an angry driving instructor who accused her of threatening their livelihood.

The incident happened late on Wednesday, minutes after Gauci exited the TVM studios in Gwardamanga where she was a guest with virologist Chris Barbara, on Reno Bugeja’s Dissett.

Gauci was approached by a woman who was waiting outside the building. MaltaToday understands that the woman, who identified herself as a driving instructor, started shouting at Gauci and even grabbed her by the jacket.

The police were called in but this news portal is not in a position to confirm whether any arrests were made.

Driving instructors and driving schools were informed last week by Transport Malta that they have to stop lessons as part of restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, a couple of days later the ban on driving instructors was lifted, leaving many confused as to what they should do.

Instructors are worried because of the risk they face as a result of the close proximity with driving students. Many have opted to stop lessons but without a legal notice ordering their stoppage, they will not be entitled to any form of compensation.

During Dissett, which was taking phone calls from people, two driving instructors called to seek clarification on the risks they face.

Gauci said a risk assessment was still going on.