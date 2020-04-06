COVID-19: all esports events now lacking the standard integrity checks

The Malta Gaming Authority said that betting operators have resorted to esports events due to the suspension of real sporting events, but that such virtual reality matches may not be screened for integrity beforehand.

As sporting events around the world grinded to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so did the betting sector. This situation has forced operators to resort to other betting events, amongst which are esports events.

In a statement warning operators, the MGA issued a list of risks associated with esports events.

“Just like other sports, esports has varying levels of professional, semi-professional and amateur tournaments, and whilst many esports events are organized in a highly professional manner, others may not. And in a new sector such as esports, this distinction may not be easy to make,” the statement read.

The MGA said that due to the online nature of these events, the standard integrity checks normally carried out during sporting events are not in place.

It also warned operators to ensure that matches are not pre-recorded, stating that esports matches are not always broadcast in real time, with a pre-set delay between the actual match and the public broadcast.

“Operators should seek information about the participants/officials involved in the esports events from communicative tournament organisers or from publicly available information,” the MGA stated.

It also called on operators to maintain their betting integrity and fraud checks, in order to ensure that both organizers and participants are not palcing bets.

“Tournament organisers, broadcasters and sports governing bodies (SGBs) should revise any policies regarding misuse of inside information so as to include also any participants or officials involved in their esports events,” the authority said.

Any suspicious betting should be reported to the gambling regulator, while any suspicious activity pertinent to the esports event should be reported to the event organizer.