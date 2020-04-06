COVID-19 search: Man found at Red Cross clinic, taken to Boffa hospital

A male patient with coronavirus who was prievously said to have escaped before being transferred to Boffa Hospital has been returned to the isolation ward at the same hospital after having been found at the Red Cross Clinic.

In a statement, police said that the man was found at the Red Cross Clinic at the Hal Far open centre before the quarantine was imposed at the migrant village. He has since been returned to Boffa.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said this morning that police were searching for the man so that he could be placed in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gauci did not give more details.

There are currently 16 patients being kept in isolation at Boffa Hospital and the place is being guarded by five police officers.

On Monday, Malta registered 14 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 241.