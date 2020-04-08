New Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti is sworn in

Malta has a new chief justice after Judge Mark Chetcuti took his oath of office in a low key swearing-in ceremony dictated by social distancing rules.

Chetcuti was the unanimous choice of both sides of the House when a symbolic vote was taken in Parliament last week.

He takes over from Judge Joseph Azzopardi who reached retirement age.

Chetcuti will be the first chief justice to have had a parliamentary vote backing his nomination. The vote is not required under Malta's current constitutional set up, which allows the prime minister unfettered power to appoint anyone he wants.

Judge Chetcuti was born on 4 February 1958, and is 62 years old. He graduated as a lawyer from the University of Malta in January 1982. He spent 28 years practicing family law and civil law. He was formerly a member of the Refugees Appeals Board and a chairman of the Controlled Companies Appeals Board.

He was appointed judge in July 2010 without having been first made magistrate, directly by then prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.