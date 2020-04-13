E-book use is up as COVID-19 keeps people home

As people are driven into their homes by social distancing measures, some have taken to reading more than they previously did, with a reported increase in e-book use.

During the month of March and the first week of April alone, a substantial increase in e-book use has been registered, according to Malta Libraries.

The app, Libby, allows people to download over 8,000 e-books, audiobooks and magazines for free.

The figures show that in March, 758 individuals made use of the app, with over 2,807 e-books being read.

During the first week of April, 442 people used Libby, with over 1,174 e-book downloaded.

These figures mean that in the first four months of 2020, people have already downloaded 40% of e-books downloaded last year, the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera welcomed the development, adding that the use of services like this should be an integral part of the daily routine.

Those interested in registering can apply online on www.maltalibraries.gov.mt.