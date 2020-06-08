MDA welcomes recovery plan's incentives to boost property market

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has welcomed the incentives announced by the government tonight for the property market as part of the post-COVID-19 stimulus package.

The developers' lobby said in a statement that during various meetings held with the government during the past weeks, it had put forward proposals to further boost the property market through the reduction of taxes related to sales, both in terms of capital gains and duty on documents.

Under the package, property buyers and sellers will benefit from a cut in capital gains tax. Buyers will have their tax cut from 5% to 1.5%, and sellers will see their tax decrease from 8% to 5%. The rates will apply on the capital value up to €400,000. The reduced rates will apply on all residential property contracts signed until the end of March next year. This measure will cost €32 million.

The MDA’s proposals were accepted in full, it said.

“We are very satisfied that our proposals have been taken up as this will mean that the property and construction sector can continue to help our economic recovery. Our country will be passing through difficult times and with the right incentives we believe that the property market can contribute significantly to kickstart our economy again,” MDA President Sandro Chetcuti said.

MDA Director General Marthese Portelli said that the lowering of property taxes has a two-pronged target.

“These incentives will help demand to regain its momentum, benefitting both the buyer and the seller. Property buyers will be in a better position to continue with their plans and afford to buy the property they were after. It will also incentivise developers to invest more in the market and on higher quality and standards,” Portelli said.

The property development and construction sectors were one of the few economic activities which continued to operate and sustain its employees during the crisis without any help given from public coffers, the lobby added.