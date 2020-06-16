menu

[WATCH] Caruana Galizia vigil: Abela handpicked by Muscat to ensure corruption continuity, activist says

Lawyer Bernard Grech calls on Deputy Prime Minister to stand up to Castille’s ‘corrupt clique’

karl_azzopardi
16 June 2020, 7:15pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Activists gathered outside the law courts demanding justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia . (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Activists gathered outside the law courts demanding justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia . (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Lawyer Bernard Grech has called on deputy prime minister Chris Fearne to do the right thing and stand up to the corrupt clique who have over taken the Labour Party.

Grech was speaking during a vigil held in front of court in memory of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The gathering marks the day she was assassinated 32 months ago.

The vigil, which is a monthly appointment, is the first to be held since COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings were lifted.

It was held in front of the Great Siege monument, opposite the law courts, which has become a makeshift memorial for the journalist.

Grech claimed that Prime Minister Robert Abela was hand-picked by Joseph Muscat to continue covering up for the “corrupt clique of Castille”.

“They knew Fearne would hold them accountable,” he said.

A banner depicting former police chief Lawrence Cutajar has been strung up outside the law courts. The banner still carries the previous call for Cutajar's resignation but activists want justice to be served. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
A banner depicting former police chief Lawrence Cutajar has been strung up outside the law courts. The banner still carries the previous call for Cutajar's resignation but activists want justice to be served. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

Grech said Abela would ensure continuity in the disruption of Malta’s institutions.

He also called on the genuine Labour supporters and MPs to return the party to its socialist roots.

“They promised you a better Malta, but instead sucked the soul out of the country,” he said.

Grech also said that for the country to recover it needs a free government and a strong opposition.

Alessandra Decrespo from Repubblika also addressed those present, stating Daphne Caruana Galizia “was right”.

“They are scared of us, and Melvin Theuma’s testimony is testament to that,” she said.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

She also called out PM Robert Abela for being part of the “damned pact” he had spoken about prior to his appointment as new Prime Minister.

“You knew everything, yet you did nothing,” she said.

Andrea Delicata and Vickie Ann Cremona also addressed those present calling for justice.

“They stole the country’s money, they stole our democracy and they stole the rule of law,” Delicata said.

“We have to stop this criminality, and tackle it from its roots,” he stated. 

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

