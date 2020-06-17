Daniel Micallef urged to contest Labour Party deputy leadership vacated by Chris Cardona

Labour Party President Daniel Micallef is being pushed by activists to contest the post vacated by Chris Cardona as the party leadership mulls changes to the statute.

Micallef who is widely considered as having been the voice of reason during the tumultuous period that saw Joseph Muscat being replaced by Robert Abela has so far made no official statement.

Contacted by MaltaToday, Micallef would not commit on the deputy leadership race. “I am currently focussed on my administrative role that is tasked to initiate the necessary processes,” he said.

But the shape of the race to replace Cardona depends on whether the party statute is changed to exclude MPs from the running.

Party sources have told MaltaToday that Robert Abela has indicated his preference internally that he would rather have someone occupy the post who is not an MP.

It remains unclear though whether this will translate into a fully blown move to change the party statute to what it was before 2016 when the role of deputy leader party affairs could not be occupied by someone who was an MP.

Sources said the party leadership wants to avoid a bruising contest involving its own MPs so soon after the leadership campaign.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, who had been touted as a possible contender, was the first to take the Prime Minister’s cue and in a Facebook message suggested that the post should not be occupied by an MP.

Zammit Lewis also called for a change in statute.

However, sources said that if the statute is not changed, some ministers and parliamentary secretaries may be tempted to contest the vacancy.

This newspaper is informed that Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has spoken to close aides about his interest to contest the post.

But others like Transport Minister Ian Borg and Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima may also be interested.