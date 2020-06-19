menu

No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry

laura_calleja
19 June 2020, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Three more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 41. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 613 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Friday, June 19, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 852 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 86,676 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that 12 patients are currently receiving care in hospitals; one at Mater Dei Hospital, four at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, and seven at St Thomas Hospital.

